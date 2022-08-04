Stephens Inc. AR Sells 9,819 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Insider Activity

Amcor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.