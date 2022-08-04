Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,192,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,156,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 2.5 %

PLAB opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.