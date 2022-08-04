Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

