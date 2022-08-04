Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

SYF stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

