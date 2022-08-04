Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.97 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

