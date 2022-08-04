TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.