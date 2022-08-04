The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.63.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

