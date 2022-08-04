The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOIIW opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

