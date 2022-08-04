Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Thor Industries worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Thor Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Thor Industries stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.