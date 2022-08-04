TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 15,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $177.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

