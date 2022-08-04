Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.44.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.