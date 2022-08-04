Tyson T. Abston Sells 10,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,670.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.70 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

