Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Upstart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $8,727,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

