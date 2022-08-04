Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Upstart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Upstart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 68,098 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $8,727,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
