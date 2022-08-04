US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in US Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods Price Performance

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.