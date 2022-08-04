VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,443,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,061,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 167,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYD stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39.

