VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stake Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $32.48 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

