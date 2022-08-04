Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $227.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

