Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,317 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $696.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.