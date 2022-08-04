Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,382 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hasbro worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

