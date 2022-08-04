Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 45,935 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

