Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,698,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

