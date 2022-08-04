Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.80.

ResMed stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,845 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

