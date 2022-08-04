Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.73% of Movado Group worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Movado Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE MOV opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

