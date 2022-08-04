Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $422.47 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

