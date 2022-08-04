Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $23,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.64.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $286.03 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.