Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.56 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $24,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,899.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM opened at $68.97 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 862.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

