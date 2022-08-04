Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 436,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Resources worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,620,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,817.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,094,498 shares of company stock worth $4,868,748. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
