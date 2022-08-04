Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 436,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Franklin Resources worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 98,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,620,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,817.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,094,498 shares of company stock worth $4,868,748. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.