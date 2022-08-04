Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.49 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

