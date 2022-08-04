Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.80 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.