Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.89 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2,095.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Acadia Healthcare worth $27,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.