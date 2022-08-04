Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Infinera worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Infinera’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

