Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Andersons worth $27,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $1,536,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

