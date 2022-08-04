Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Jabil worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $16,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 226,390 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jabil by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

