Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.