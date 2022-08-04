Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 211,889 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,889 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Horace Mann Educators worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.4 %

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

HMN opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.