Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 244,735 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Equity Commonwealth worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

