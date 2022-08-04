Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 558,431 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Energizer worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of ENR opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. Energizer’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

