Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

