Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 145,568 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 90,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

