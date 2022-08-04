Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 164,202 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,493 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 164,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of InMode worth $24,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Price Performance
NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.31 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
