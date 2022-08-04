Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,825 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $457.95 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

