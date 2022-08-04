Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 614,678 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 614,678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of ADTRAN worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,406,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 398,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in ADTRAN by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -112.27 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

