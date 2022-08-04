Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

