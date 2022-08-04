Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.93 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

