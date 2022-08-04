Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NRG Energy worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

