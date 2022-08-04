Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

