WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,068,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.61 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

