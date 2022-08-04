William H. Milmoe Sells 13,500 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Celsius Stock Performance
Celsius stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.