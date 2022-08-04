William H. Milmoe Sells 13,500 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Celsius by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.