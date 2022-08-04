Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $24,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.