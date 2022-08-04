Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 161,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS FSRXU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

About FinServ Acquisition Corp. II

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

