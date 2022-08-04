Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Up 124.2 %

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Profile

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector.

