Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Brookline Capital Acquisition Stock Up 124.2 %
Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.
Brookline Capital Acquisition Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU – Get Rating).
